Minot Public School administrators preparing to adjust quarantine guidelines

Minot Public Schools to continue with current instruction model
By Sasha Strong
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Thursday the Minot Public School Board discussed the new CDC quarantine guidelines and how they will apply to faculty and students.

Positives and close contacts were being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

That number has changed to 10 days.

The adjustment means that teachers and students can return to school more quickly.

District Superintendent Dr. Vollmer said he is in talks with health officials on when those guidelines will take effect.

“The guidelines were announced by the Department of Health to take effect immediately, but the schools were to wait for guidance. We’ve not yet received that guidance. So, I am going to be meeting now with the group and we are going to try to get that hammered out,” said Vollmer.

More than 1,400 students and faculty combined have quarantined since the start of this school year.

