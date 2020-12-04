Mandan Police Department seeks public’s help locating missing 63-year-old man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Mandan resident, Wesley Meyer.

Wesley is 63 years old, has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5′10″ and weighs 230 lbs. Wesley has been reported as a missing person.

Meyer may be in his vehicle. The vehicle is a 2010 Toyota Corolla, silver in color, possibly with Bill Barth placards.

Meyer’s last known whereabouts was in Jamestown on December 2, 2020.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Wesley Meyer, please contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

