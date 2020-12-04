Long-term care residents and family say miss the days they could see each other

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Thousands of North Dakotans have been separated from their loved ones in long-term care facilities due to the pandemic.

The North Dakota Advocacy for Long-Term Care group is trying to change that to make sure those in nursing homes are getting the emotional support they need.

Going from seeing your parent every day to a few short visits over the span of months can be heartbreaking.

Especially when you have no say in the matter.

That’s what one Fargo woman says happened to her and her mother when pandemic lockdowns began.

Since then, she says things haven’t gotten much better.

But, one group says they have plans to improve the situation.

“Knowing how my mom feels on the inside; it breaks my heart,” said Fargo Resident Lydia Faulkner.

Lydia Faulkner’s mother, Jill Sigmund, had a stroke in 2006 and has been living in a nursing home ever since.

“We can go home and still live life and still have each other. And, she’s stuck in there,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner and her family visited her mother on a daily basis for hours at a time until this past spring.

That all changed when coronavirus lockdowns went in place.

“When it first started, we were not getting any contact as to what was going on inside of the facility. She was locked up and that’s all we knew,” Faulkner said.

The family tried to adapt with new guidelines.

Outdoor visits are now allowed.

“My sister came from Minneapolis with her new baby. And, wanted to show my mom-- of course, the baby.”

Faulkner says trying to make connections for those special family moments are a struggle.

“She just reached across and wanted to touch his foot and the nurse came over and yelled at her and said, ‘Jill, you know you can’t touch anybody and if you do, you’re going to be in quarantine for 14 days.,’” Faulkner said.

Faulkner says she’s worried about her mother-- but also for other residents who don’t have someone to speak for them and be with them when Covid 19 restrictions are in place.

North Dakota Advocacy for Long-Term Care is trying to change that.

“Regardless if we have a pandemic or not, we need their residency to be able to see their loved ones. And so, that’s probably one of our primary initiatives is that we’re hoping to see something like that move forward in North Dakota,” said Founder Beth Sanford.

Beth Sanford and her group have been working with lawmakers to make sure the “The Residents’ Bill of Rights” is carried out in every facility.

So that people like Faulkner and Sigmund, and Sanford’s own grandmother-- can be with those they love during these trying times.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can advocate for your loved ones in assisted living facilities, visit the “North Dakota Advocacy for Long-Term Care” Facebook group.

Your News Leader has reached out to Sigmund’s nursing home for comment on the situation but they have not yet gotten back to us.

