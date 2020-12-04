Local first responders volunteering to ‘Help Rescue Christmas’ with Salvation Army

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, law enforcement and emergency personal from Burleigh and Morton Counties will be doing their part to “Help Rescue Christmas.”

Different agencies will be set up at five locations in Bismarck and Mandan ringing bells for The Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army to raise funds by ringing bells at red kettles.

“A lot of us have really generous hearts and want to be that face to the community and be like, ‘hey we’re here to help,’ and we want to be those role models that are there to help, but we’re also in the background trying to make sure they have everything they need,” said Karley Sterna, deputy sheriff for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders will be at entrances of Bismarck and Mandan Walmart stores, Scheels and Mandan Dan’s Supermarket from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are normal people, too. And we are more than willing to help out. When we’re on duty, we obviously want to help out, but in our personal lives, a lot of us we want to help anyone and everyone we can. So this is just another way to be a little more human, said Sterna.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bismarck Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Mandan Police Department, Bismarck Airport Fire Department, Bismarck Rural Fire Department, and Metro Area Ambulance are partnering with the Bismarck-Mandan Salvation Army.

In addition to the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army is encouraging everyone to embrace digital donations options. People can scan the QR code on the red kettle and follow the prompts to donate online.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.