Health experts say vaccines will be safe and effective

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Typically drugs go through a lengthy, years-long approval process before FDA approval.

However, COVID vaccines have been created, manufactured and shipped out in less than a year.

“People are thinking, ‘oh it’s not safe. It’s way too fast. How can it possibly be safe because normally it takes years?’ We have still gone through the same steps to get these vaccines out there now as we did with everything else,” said CHI St. Alexius Pharmacy Quality and Clinical Research Manager Joan Galbraith.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have applied for Emergency Use Authorization through the Food and Drug Administration. The quick process might make you uneasy, but doctors say the vaccines will be as safe as any others on the market.

Vaccine makers sped up the process, but overlapped the steps in order to get approval. Meaning all the same tests were run and data was collected for traditional FDA approval.

“It was a much faster timeline, but they did it in a way where they didn’t do any shortcuts. And, they’ve actually tested this vaccine on over 40,000 patients, which is more patients than some of the vaccines that are already available to the public,” said Sanford In-Patient Pharmacist Supervisor Greg Fritz.

Health care professionals say the vaccine will be safe and effective.

“I think it’s our way out of this mess that we’re in right now,” Galbraith said.

As of now, around 60% of Americans say they plan to get vaccinated. State health leaders say we’ll need 70% of the state to get the shot for it to be effective. While it’s recommended, the COVID vaccine will be voluntary.

Hospital representatives at Sanford and CHI say if you have any concerns, contact your health care provider for more information.

