Friday: 8.2% daily rate; 11,245 tests, 852 positive, 12 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.2%* Friday. There are 324 currently hospitalized (+18 change) with 48 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 11,245 tests, 852 were positive. There were 12 new deaths (989 total). 5,307 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 7.6%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

11,245 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,175,440 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

852 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

81,949 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.21% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,307 - Total Active Cases

-154 Individuals from Yesterday

986 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (805 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

75,653 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

324 – Currently Hospitalized

+18 - Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (989 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Emmons County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 60s from Renville County.

Woman in her 80s from Renville County.

Man in his 70s from Renville County.

Man in his 80s from Sargent County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County - 13

· Benson County – 32

· Bottineau County – 2

· Burke County - 1

· Burleigh County - 133

· Cass County – 216

· Cavalier County - 3

· Dickey County – 6

· Dunn County - 13

· Eddy County – 5

· Emmons County - 1

· Foster County – 2

· Golden Valley County - 7

· Grand Forks County – 46

· Griggs County - 2

· Hettinger County - 1

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 2

· Logan County – 3

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 7

· McLean County – 15

· Mercer County - 13

· Morton County – 39

· Mountrail County – 4

· Nelson County – 2

· Oliver County - 4

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County - 3

· Ramsey County – 13

· Ransom County - 7

· Richland County - 21

· Rolette County – 14

· Sargent County – 11

· Sheridan County - 1

· Sioux County - 13

· Stark County – 67

· Stutsman County – 18

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 7

· Walsh County - 11

· Ward County – 67

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 16

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

