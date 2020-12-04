Final vote begins for MADC, MACC merger

MINOT, N.D. – After spending a year planning and gathering support The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and Minot Area Development Corporation are one step closer toward merging into one organization.

Ballots were sent out Thursday to members of the Chamber and Investors of the MADC. John MacMartin, who is acting head of both organizations, said that so far they have already received several dozen ballots back. Included in the ballots was a plan of merger with includes a start date for both organizations to begin operating as one.

“It’s a document that the state requires, and based on up on what we’re telling our membership is if they vote to approve it, the merger will happen on Jan.1,” said MacMartin.

Members have until Dec. 18 to return their ballots. Virtual Zoom meetings regarding the merger are scheduled for Dec. 7, 8, and 9. Members are encouraged to participate and will be sent links the morning of the meeting.

