Advertisement

Final vote begins for MADC, MACC merger

Minot Area Chamber of Commerce
Minot Area Chamber of Commerce(KFYR)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After spending a year planning and gathering support The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and Minot Area Development Corporation are one step closer toward merging into one organization.

Ballots were sent out Thursday to members of the Chamber and Investors of the MADC. John MacMartin, who is acting head of both organizations, said that so far they have already received several dozen ballots back. Included in the ballots was a plan of merger with includes a start date for both organizations to begin operating as one.

“It’s a document that the state requires, and based on up on what we’re telling our membership is if they vote to approve it, the merger will happen on Jan.1,” said MacMartin.

Members have until Dec. 18 to return their ballots. Virtual Zoom meetings regarding the merger are scheduled for Dec. 7, 8, and 9. Members are encouraged to participate and will be sent links the morning of the meeting.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 8.2% daily rate; 11,245 tests, 852 positive, 12 deaths
Elizabeth Hersbergen
Williston woman charged with assault of police officer
UPDATE: Bismarck police say Iceman and Thompson were both found safe

Latest News

B52 mission
Minot B-52 conducts mission over Barents Sea, second diverts due to emergency
20 dollar bills
Impact of pandemic on Minot Public Schools budget plans
Contact Trace
COVID positive individuals expected to inform their own close contacts
North Dakota AG, MHA Chairman react to Army Corps reversing “surplus water rule”
Pride of Dakota
Pride of Dakota goes on with COVID guidelines in place