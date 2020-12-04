Advertisement

COVID-19 test at UND will offer limited saliva tests

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota is scheduled to have a COVID-19 testing event for the public that will offer a limited number of saliva tests.

Those who take this testing method can’t eat, drink, smoke or chew gum for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will take place at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks. Upcoming testing events can be found at www.grandforksgov.com/masstesting. It’ll be on Saturday, December 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration prior to arrival at the event is encouraged. Please register at testreg.nd.gov. For additional testing event details: https://und.edu/covid-19/testing. For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday or Grand Forks Public Health at 701-787-8100, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday. For more information about COVID-19 symptoms, testing and care, please visit the NDDoH website.

