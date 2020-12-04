County by County, December 4, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – It is time now for this week’s County by County segment, where we take you into a few counties in our viewing area to see what is going on.

As the semester wraps up for students across the counties, Stanley Public School’s deadline for virtual learning next semester is coming up.

The last day to enroll kids into distance learning is Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

You have to speak with the school principal.

If parents choose distance learning, it will be for the entire semester.

McHenry County will be extending their burn ban once again.

The burn ban is extended until Dec. 31.

It will be activated the same way it was before, based on daily fire index ratings

For more information on when you can burn and what, you can visit ndresponse.gov

In Kenmare, you will find a cool Christmas gift!

If you live in Kenmare or are a fan of the town, you can now purchase Kenmare-OPLY!

The boards are $15 each and can be purchased by calling city hall.

In the city of Washburn, pet licenses expire on Dec. 31.

All cats and dogs must be registered in the city for 2021.

To register you need to bring a copy of the animals shot records to city hall.

It is $5 per animal.

