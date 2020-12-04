Clashing bonding bills with Gov. Burgum’s executive budget

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., addressed the State Legislature calling for an increase to state investments in the face of historically low oil revenues and requests for budget cuts.

Among the major themes of the governor’s address is a plan to sell more-than $1 billion in infrastructure bonds.

Burgum’s executive budget is considered the beginning of the budget-making process for the upcoming session.

The state budget has been the topic of concern for many lawmakers.

The worldwide economic slowdown brought on by COVID-19 has taken a toll on North Dakota’s tax revenues.

The Governor’s Office said the state’s GDP has dropped by more than 27% over the first two quarters of 2020, and oil revenues coming in $1.5 billion less than originally expected for the 2019-2021 biennium.

They expect another nearly $500 million drop for the 2021-2023 biennium.

Despite the decreases in revenue, Burgum said his plan cuts General Fund spending by more than $61 million and will result in a $312 million positive end balance without raising taxes.

As part of Burgum’s investment strategy, he proposed a $1.25 billion infrastructure package, which includes $700 million for local roads and water projects, $323 million for state and county infrastructure, and more than $182 million for state-owned facilities.

Part of this program would be funded by using the state’s Legacy Fund as a source for low-interest loans.

Burgum expressed interest in turning the Legacy fund in a “revolving loan fund”, where its dollars would be available to localities as a low-interest loan fund, where those repayments would replenish the fund.

“We need a North Dakota that is strongly positioned with health vibrant communities, smart and efficient infrastructure that can attract and retain a talented twenty-first century work force,” Burgum said.

Meanwhile both Democrats and Republicans have competing bonding bills circulating as well.

The Republican plan calls for more than $900 million, and according to House Speaker Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, roughly $400 million of that goes to water projects.

But getting the party to support Burgum’s projects may be difficult following the State Supreme Court case between Burgum and the Legislature over filling the District 8 vacancy.

“(Burgum) wants to develop that relationship, as you could see, with his address. We’ll see how the regular session goes and see what happens. But that’s still going to be out there,” Pollert said.

On the other side of the isle, the Democrats are proposing a bonding bill that is similar to the billion-dollar plan they proposed over the summer.

Senate Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said they hope to find common ground amongst the three options.

“I think it’s certainly doable. We are in a super low interest rate environment. So when we can borrow and maximize now, as long as we can put it to good use, and make it work to turn dollars to benefit, I think we do what we can,” Boschee said.

In addition, more than $100 million was requested for ongoing IT concerns.

Throughout the pandemic, North Dakota saw an unprecedented number of unemployment checks printed and distributed as part of the federal unemployment assistance. This project would replace older mainframes for update that would also include other IT projects.

“We’ve kicked this IT can down the road for decades. There’s not much can left to kick and we’ve run out of road,” Burgum said.

However, the Legislature doesn’t need to take all of Burgum’s priorities into account at all.

According to the Governor’s Office, CARES Act dollars, or the expectation of another federal aid package wasn’t considered when forming the executive budget.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.