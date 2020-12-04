Advertisement

Bismarck police seek public’s help locating overdue travelers

(MGN)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating two overdue travelers.

Police received a report at 7:59 a.m. Friday morning that 6-month-old Freya Thomson was traveling with Destiny Iceman, a family friend. It was reported that at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2020, Freya’s mother had contact with Destiny and they were on their way to Bismarck from Fort Totten and were near Carrington.

It was reported they never arrived in Bismarck.

They were traveling in a silver 2000 Pontiac, Bonneville, 4 doors, with ND license plates 624DGP.

Freya Thompson is a white female, has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair, about 1foot 10 inches tall, about 17 pounds.

Destiny Iceman is 18 years old, Native American female, Brown eyes with shoulder length brown hair, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 240 pounds.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Freya Thompson and Destiny Iceman they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or their local law enforcement office.

