Bismarck 164th Infantry Regiment solider dies at 101

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Louis Hanson, a Jud native, was a member of one of North Dakota’s most famous United States Army Units that served in the War in the Pacific.

The 164th Infantry regiment was the first unit to land on Guadalcanal during World War II.

His service lasted for more than four years, and his life spanned past 100 years old.

In a home video, Louis Hanson is seen describing the weapons he once used during World War II, to his daughter Diana Herner.

“I think some of the questions are hard, given we are just starting to get closure,” said Herner.

On Sunday, Hanson died peacefully, surrounded by family.

“He is the most humble and caring man I’ve ever met in my life,” said Joe Bagan, Hanson’s grandson.

Herner has gathered what remains of her father’s history.

“This uniform was hanging in his closet at Touchmark where he lived,” said Herner.

Organizing the metals and memorabilia brings her closer to who he once was.

“This is his enlistment record and his report of separation. He was very proud to be discharged honorably,” said Herner.

As Hanson is honored one final time at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

“He answered the call to serve and he served it very well,” said Vern Fetch, President of the 164th Infantry Association.

The sound of gun shots and a final salute send him off to rest in peace.

“It’s sad that we’re losing the talent, the patriotism, the generational values of our World War II veterans, and it’s sad this chapter is closing,” said Shirley Olgeirson, editor of the Infantry News magazine.

Of the 2,000 soldiers that served in the 164th, only one veteran remains in the state.

