Williston woman charged with assault of police officer

Elizabeth Hersbergen
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIOGA, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston woman faces a felony assault charge after police say she injured an officer who was trying to arrest her on Friday, Nov. 27.

Tioga police say they were called to the Tioga Cash Wise where 30-year-old Elizabeth Hersbergen was shouting and swearing at customers.

Police say they attempted to place Hersbergen in handcuffs, and she resisted, told officers she had a knife, then scratched an officer with her fingernails, drawing blood.

Police have charged Hersbergen with assault of a peace officer, preventing arrest, and disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $2,500 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 30.

Reporting Holiday Scams