Williston man to go to trial on murder charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man pleaded not guilty to a felony murder charge after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Tevin Freeman with murder after finding the body of 34-year-old Erica Herrera in an apartment in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West in September.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 26, with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 8.

