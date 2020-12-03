Williston man to go to trial on murder charge
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man pleaded not guilty to a felony murder charge after a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Tevin Freeman with murder after finding the body of 34-year-old Erica Herrera in an apartment in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West in September.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 26, with a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 8.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.