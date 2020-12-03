Trinity Health St. Joseph’s tightening restrictions
Dec. 2, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is adding restrictions to the St. Joseph’s location starting Dec. 7.
No visitors will be allowed except for special exceptions.
Two parents or legal guardians for pediatric appointments. One visitor is allowed for same day surgery, outpatient care, or dialysis appointments.
Three visitors are allowed for end of life care.
