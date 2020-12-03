Advertisement

Trinity Health St. Joseph’s tightening restrictions

Trinity Health - St. Joseph's
Trinity Health - St. Joseph's(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health is adding restrictions to the St. Joseph’s location starting Dec. 7.

No visitors will be allowed except for special exceptions.

Two parents or legal guardians for pediatric appointments. One visitor is allowed for same day surgery, outpatient care, or dialysis appointments.

Three visitors are allowed for end of life care.

