TMBCI Food Warehouse reopens with restrictions

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Food Distribution Program reopened its warehouse Wednesday under temporary hours of operation.

These changes come after positive COVID-19 test result from a tribal employee in late November caused temporary closures.

Temporary hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 2-4.

The first week of December will also be reserved for those who weren’t able get their November benefits.

The building will be closed to the public and staff will be available outside to assist those with questions or paperwork.

Security will be enforcing the mask mandate and will be helping move boxes to vehicle.

Normal hours of operations are expected to resume on Dec. 7.

Staff said they will not be allowing pick up of November and December Benefits at the same time. December benefits will not be dispersed until the second week starting Dec. 7.

