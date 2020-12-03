Advertisement

TMBCI Food Warehouse reopens with restrictions

Tribal Food Distribution reopens
Tribal Food Distribution reopens(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Food Distribution Program reopened its warehouse Wednesday under temporary hours of operation.

These changes come after positive COVID-19 test result from a tribal employee in late November caused temporary closures.

Temporary hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 2-4.

The first week of December will also be reserved for those who weren’t able get their November benefits.

The building will be closed to the public and staff will be available outside to assist those with questions or paperwork.

Security will be enforcing the mask mandate and will be helping move boxes to vehicle.

Normal hours of operations are expected to resume on Dec. 7.

Staff said they will not be allowing pick up of November and December Benefits at the same time. December benefits will not be dispersed until the second week starting Dec. 7.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
Jonathan Affolter
19-year-old cited for admitting to drinking 18 beers before crash
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths

Latest News

State Education Budget Proposal
State Superintendent reacts to proposed education budget
Eagle Wings Community Fellowship
Spreading holiday cheer to service members at Minot Air Force Base
Ward County COVID-19 deaths
Ward County leads state in cumulative deaths related to COVID-19
Christmas light displays map
Bismarck mom creates map and Facebook page to share Christmas light displays
Trinity Homes long-term care facility
COVID numbers decrease at Trinity Homes in Minot