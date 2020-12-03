Advertisement

Thursday: 9.7% daily rate; 10,977 tests, 978 positive, 11 deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 9.7%* Thursday. There are 306 currently hospitalized (+5 change) with 45 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 10,977 tests, 978 were positive. There were 11 new deaths (977 total). 5,461 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 8.9%.

COVID-19 Test Results  The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,977 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,164,267 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

978 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

81,105 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.65% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,461 - Total Active Cases

+225 Individuals from Yesterday

734 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (640 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

74,667 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

306 – Currently Hospitalized

+5 - Individuals from yesterday

11 – New Deaths*** (977 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 70s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 70s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Divide County.
  • Woman in her 100s from Foster County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.
  • Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 6

· Barnes County - 33

· Benson County – 6

· Bottineau County – 5

· Burke County - 3

· Burleigh County - 99

· Cass County – 230

· Cavalier County - 2

· Dickey County – 6

· Dunn County - 2

· Eddy County – 4

· Emmons County - 3

· Foster County – 3

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 76

· Griggs County - 3

· Hettinger County - 4

· Kidder County - 1

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 3

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County - 1

· McKenzie County - 15

· McLean County – 21

· Mercer County - 20

· Morton County – 47

· Mountrail County – 16

· Nelson County - 1

· Pembina County – 12

· Pierce County - 7

· Ramsey County – 21

· Ransom County - 10

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 42

· Rolette County – 69

· Sargent County – 14

· Sheridan County - 3

· Sioux County - 9

· Stark County – 10

· Steele County - 3

· Stutsman County – 16

· Towner County - 3

· Traill County - 11

· Walsh County - 18

· Ward County – 78

· Wells County - 5

· Williams County – 25

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths
Jonathan Affolter
19-year-old cited for admitting to drinking 18 beers before crash
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase
Denae Tormaschy and Mathew Lenoir
Dickinson porch pirates used their children to steal packages

Latest News

Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence
FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
US coronavirus deaths top 3,100 in a single day for the first time
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation