The annual Santa Run happen in-person and virtually this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Santa Run has become a Capital City tradition, and it will continue this year, but with COVID-19 modifications.

Typically, the 5k draws about 500 runners who dress up as Santa and participate in events both inside and out of the North Dakota Heritage Center.

This year, runners can still circle the capitol grounds, but there will be a mask and social distance requirement at the start of the race.

Music will play from trucks instead of live choirs and the guest speaker will appear virtually.

Santa Run organizers have added a virtual race this year as well.

“We asking everybody to send in photos or videos of their run. From where every they’re running and then we’re giving out prizes for the best and most creative photos,” said Judge David Reich.

The proceeds from the run primarily fund Runners Against Destructive Decisions or RADD, which is a running group formed to help those recovering from addictions.

The money is used to buy running shoes, purchase race entry fees and more.

Those looking to register can do so at: bismarcksantarun.com

