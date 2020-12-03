Temporary mask rules now permanent for ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Legislature made their temporary face mask rules permanent. With a strong bipartisan majority in both chambers, all lawmakers will be required to wear a mask while in the chambers or in committee.

There are some exceptions, including lowering and/or removing the mask while speaking or when there is social distancing.

Most committee rooms are set up to achieve social distancing, but the main chambers are not.

The new rules also allow for lawmakers to participate in the floor debates remotely, as they have been doing for much of the year for interim committees. However, those who are joining remotely must be within North Dakota’s borders.

Something left out of the requirements was testing.

Everyone has their temperature screened before entering the capitol. If a lawmaker has a fever of above 100.4 degrees, they will not be allowed into the chambers and must receive a negative test before they may return to the floor.

Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, acknowledged the rules are controversial, adding that many in the chamber thought they went too far and some feel they do not go far enough, but others said the rules were a good compromise.

Lawmakers made similar mandates for their week-long organizational session earlier in the week, but those rules were only temporary.

This is the first showing of chamber coordination for the 2021 session.

Since the House and Senate have jurisdiction over their own chambers and certain meeting rooms, the two bodies had to agree to the same rules and develop them in tandem.

Leading up to this point, there had been opposition among twenty lawmakers in the House. The opposition ranged from claims that liberties were being taken away from the legislators. Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, argued those who don’t believe they should be forced to wear a mask should be given representation on the floor.

Ultimately, the permanent rules passed overwhelming.

Leadership in both chambers and for both parties endorsed requiring mask wearing in the months leading up to this point.

The rules will remain in effect until the end of 2021.

