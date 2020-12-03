Tashia Osborn wins Golden Apple Award

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tashia Osborn is our Banner Ford of Monroe Golden Apple Teacher of the Week.

Osborn teaches at Calhoun Middle School and was nominated by one of her students, Porter Ray.

Osborn says it makes her feel special to know her students are appreciative of her efforts during the difficult pandemic.

“It makes tension worthwhile to know that they’re enjoying themselves and that they’re working hard,” says Osborn.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.