Station West reopens in Mandan with new owners

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - New owners have taken over Station West in Mandan.

While many restaurants have been struggling during the pandemic, Dan and Becky Verhaeghe were able to keep the doors of Station West open and customers say they’re grateful.

Station West has been in business since 2013, but customers say it’s become a town favorite.

We told you last year the previous had plans to sell, but the restaurant ended up closing for about a year.

Customers say that they started to lose hope, but the restaurant is back in business.

The food has changed. The owners are different, but customers say it still feels the same.

“It feels like home. It feels like you’re just right back in time where you were before. Picking up and eating burgers and drinking beer and doing all the fun things you used to do,” said customer Karen Schmidt.

The Verhaeghe family took over Station West after it closed last year.

“It was sad to hear that, too. You never want to hear that a business is going under or won’t reopen for the community,” said customer Dawn Hager.

“We’ve always wanted to open a restaurant. One of my friends kind of gave me a little kick and said, teasingly, ‘let’s just open that place back up, and it got us going,’” said co-owner Becky Verhaeghe.

The Verhaeghe’s are longtime customers themselves.

“After our kids got done with basketball, we’d come down here and have a burger and a beer,” said co-owner Dan Verhaeghe.

Dan and Becky decided to leave the restaurant almost exactly the same, and customers appreciate having their long-time spot back.

“When it reopened, we were excited to come down and have the food, and it’s delicious,” said customer Chad Hatzenbuhler.

Now, Station West is a family affair run by Dan, Becky and their kids. Dan and Becky say they do have some surprises planned for the future of Station West.

If you’d like to stop on by and grab yourself one of the new chili burritos, you can head over to 412 West Main Street in Mandan.

