Sports Spotlight: Lars Rodne

Lars Rødne will play NCAA Division One hockey next season but as we find out in this week's Sports Spotlight, the D-1 journey for this Bobcats forward was not as smooth as others.

Lars Rødne learned how to skate at the age of four from his father back in his home country of Norway and as his skills progressed people started to notice.

“You know after learning, it was more about starting to play a little bit more and getting the touches in on the puck. Then I started high school and combined it with hockey, and I got up to the Stavanger Oilers academy and I practiced well there, and then came an opportunity to sign a pro contract with my hometown team. So, I wasn’t going to let that opportunity go,” said Bismarck Bobcats Left Wing Lars Rødne.

Playing in his hometown got the right people noticing and it gave Rødne a chance to live out a dream coming over to play in North America.

“I have had the dream of playing in North America my whole life. So, when I had the chance to get over and play here in Bismarck it was a no brainer. So, I hopped on that plane right away and got here and the rest is history,” said Rødne.

Since arriving in Bismarck Lars has been embraced by the city and his teammates.

“Lars, he is something, he came to us last year and me and Carl Fish who now plays for the University of Minnesota took him in and he is hilarious. He is a classic Euro where he just beats to his own drum and he enjoys ketchup on everything no matter what it is its just absurd,” said Lars’ roommate and Bismarck Bobcats Forward George Grannis.

Rødne has scored three goals for the Bobcats this season something the Bobcats weren’t sure was going to happen after he went back home to Norway in the off season.

“The process of getting the Visa is not easy to get right now with the COVID situation. So, just getting all of that figured out was a lot. But I just applied for an emergency VISA and it got through and I had good contacts over here and they helped me a lot and once I got that phone call it was just about getting on that plane as fast as I could and getting over here,” said Rødne.

Next season Rødne will head to Division one Niagara University after going through a ten month process of gaining NCAA eligibility .

