BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a safe and easy way to celebrate the magic of this holiday seasons in the magic city. The Minot Sertoma Club has once again lit up Oak Park with a fabulous display of Christmas lights.

The past president and chairman of the Sertoma Board of Directors, Kevin Ternes, is joining us now to tell us more.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.