Santa visits are by appointment this year due to the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Santa Claus has made it to Bismarck and is at Kirkwood Mall meeting families with some COVID-related changes in place.

Reservations are needed.

Visits will be contactless, and face masks are required to visit Santa for children ages 2 and up, as well as adults. There are several online options, like zoom calls.

“One thing that you’re going to see that’s a little bit different is we’re going to have hand sanitizer at the entrance and exit. Of course, you saw Santa with his mask on, and there’s also a bench that’s six feet in front of him which is where the kids will sit so that they can maintain that social distance,” said Mall Marketing Director Mikalah Auer.

The mall itself is also enforcing CDC guidelines and following the mask mandate. For more information, go to cherryhillprograms.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.