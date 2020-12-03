Reporting Holiday Scams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everybody appreciates a good deal, and that can make us easy victims for online shopping scammers.

Kevin Smith with the FBI in Minneapolis advises North Dakotans to be extra vigilant when clicking around.

Keep careful track of passwords this holiday season, and make them tough to crack. Also, check your online accounts and bank accounts frequently to make sure nobody has hacked into them.

If you do get scammed, Smith said it’s important to report it to the FBI. You may not get your money back, but you can help the agency stop future scammers.

“You may never hear from an FBI agent ever,” he said, “but that little piece of information that you provide to our cyber squad might be a piece of information that helps us investigate these scammers. It might be the little piece of information we need to help us disrupt the criminal activity online.”

That website is WWW.IC3.gov .

