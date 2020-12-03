North Dakota leads country in testing and positivity rate per capita

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota continues to lead the country in COVID-19 testing capacity per capita.

Since the pandemic began, the state has done more than 1.1 million tests on more than 350,000 people.

Rhode Island, Alaska and Massachusetts follow closely behind.

North Dakota COVID-19 Testing (KFYR)

Nicole Brunelle with the State Department of Health says she expects high testing numbers to continue.

“I think there is a little bit of testing fatigue out there but I think with the holidays season ramping up a lot of people are going to want to come out and test a little bit more.” Nicole Brunelle, Chief Nursing Officer said.

All the testing has brought about the highest positivity rate per capita with more than 10 percent of the state’s population contracting the virus.

South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin have the next three highest rates.

South Dakota however has tested less than 38 percent of its population.

