North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase

police
police(wagm)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they took part in a pursuit on I-94 outside Belfield Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the driver, Travis Hahn, left without paying for gas at a business in Gladstone.

They say Hahn failed to stop and continued on I-94 westbound, reaching speeds of around 80 miles per hour.

Troopers deployed a tire disabling device, but the driver continued into Montana.

Montana Highway Patrol then responded and successfully stopped the vehicle outside Wibaux.

Hahn is charged with fleeing law enforcement and driving under revocation in Montana. Charges are pending in North Dakota.

