NDDOT works to decrease traffic fatalities

MINOT, N.D. - In the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, North Dakota Law Enforcement gave out 218 citations.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says that is an increase from the same campaign last year.

They had 63 counts of Minor in Consumption and 18 Minor in possession citations.

They theorized it could be attributed to COVID-19.

“Not as many people are out doing, like sports were canceled, that sort of thing. College students aren’t necessarily going to school in person. There could be a number of reasons why these minor in consumption numbers, minor in possession numbers are up,” said Lauren Bjork, NDDOT safety public information.

Last year drunk driving contributed to about 40% of the state’s traffic fatalities, which officials see as entirely avoidable losses.

North Dakota has had 93 traffic fatalities this year.

They hope to keep that number under 100 this year.

“We encourage people to take personal responsibility behind the wheel whether that’s wearing their seatbelt, driving sober, distraction free, following speed limits. We can all work together to keep that number under a hundred in 2020 and we hope to reduce it even further in 2021,” said Bjork.

North Dakota had a total of 100 traffic fatalities in 2019.

