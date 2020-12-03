Minotauros adjust schedule after Minnesota teams relocate to Dakotas

MINOT, N.D. – The Austin Bruins and St. Cloud Norsemen are moving to North and South Dakota for the next three weeks to continue playing NAHL hockey during Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Minot will host the Bruins Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., before a series with the Norsemen on Dec. 11-12 at 7 p.m., both nights.

The Tauros close out the pre-Christmas schedule with a trip to Bismarck the weekend after with 7:15 p.m. start times Dec. 18-19.

More information on the schedule changes can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.