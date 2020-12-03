Minot Symphony Orchestra holds virtual Holiday concert

MINOT, N.D. – More holiday favorites will continue to make their way online this year!

The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a virtual concert “Home for the Holidays.”

Musicians from the Orchestra will perform Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature holiday favorites such as The Nutcracker Suite, Joy to the World, and the Ukrainian Bell Carol.

Virtual tickets can be purchased on the symphony’s website, and prices will vary based on the number of people watching per device.

“Home for the Holidays” will also feature ensembles made up of members of the symphony and their family members. You can purchase your tickets here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.