Advertisement

Minot Symphony Orchestra holds virtual Holiday concert

'Home for the Holidays' concert
'Home for the Holidays' concert(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – More holiday favorites will continue to make their way online this year!

The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a virtual concert “Home for the Holidays.”

Musicians from the Orchestra will perform Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature holiday favorites such as The Nutcracker Suite, Joy to the World, and the Ukrainian Bell Carol.

Virtual tickets can be purchased on the symphony’s website, and prices will vary based on the number of people watching per device.

“Home for the Holidays” will also feature ensembles made up of members of the symphony and their family members. You can purchase your tickets here.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.4% daily rate; 3,347 tests, 409 positive, 27 deaths
Roger Borud
Bismarck man arrested for crashing into Bismarck police car, injuring officer
Crash on West Bismarck Expressway
Bismarck Police officer taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into patrol car
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Santa visits during COVID-19
Santa visits are by appointment this year due to the pandemic
Dakota Nuts and Candy
Holiday spending broke records this year despite a pandemic and recession
Trinity Health - St. Joseph's
Trinity Health St. Joseph’s tightening restrictions
Minot tree lighting
Downtown Minot tree lighting goes virtual