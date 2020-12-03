Linton-HMB Class-B Volleyball Champions

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - We wrap up our fall state championship series with a stop in the Class-B title town of the fall.

Here’s a look a the Class-B Volleyball champs from Linton-HMB.

After an unbeaten season, the Linton-HMB Lions are the 2020 class B state champs.

“It feels really good ever since I was little, I just dreamed of making it to the state tournament and I just never thought I could become a state champ and it just really feels amazing,” said Jaycee Richter, Linton-HMB junior outside hitter.

The Lions run to the state title included three tough match-ups.

“I was so excited with how the girls played, and we might have swept all three of them, but it didn’t feel like it. I felt like every game was intense and even in our first match up against Our Redeemer’s it was just digging balls out and we really had to keep going until we could put that ball away,” said Linton-HMB Head Volleyball Coach Jaime Richter.

Before the Lions could claim their first state volleyball title they would need to go through the defending champs of LEM.

“I feel like even though we were the number one seed we were the underdogs, because we haven’t been to state in eight years. And like the girls said earlier, we weren’t excepting all of this. So, we were just taking this match by match. Even when we got to the state title game, we just looked at it as another match and see what happens. When we won, you could see the girls though as the tears were rolling. They realized, ‘oh my gosh, we are the state champs,’” said Richter.

After the 25th point dropped, the communities of Linton-HMB became the Class-B title town of North Dakota, winning both the state football and volleyball titles in the span of a week.

“It means so much. Our community has been super supportive for both football and volleyball this season. They donate money, and they make meals for us. They made posters for us. They decorated our buses. They all came to cheer on state football and volleyball, and it means so much to them, as well that we won a state title,” said Linton-HMB junior outside hitter Teegan Scherr.

With the title, this Lions squad gets to hang their first banner in the gym.

“Yeah, it is crazy that I can say that. When I come back to Linton some day and tell people that we got that, and I helped contribute to that first state title,” said Linton-HMB senior middle hitter Emily Kelsch.

On their way to the state championship the Lions only lost three sets all season long.

