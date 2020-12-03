Job openings down from last year, high medical demand

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota’s November job report shows a decrease in job openings, but a high demand in the healthcare field.

In November North Dakota had almost 13,000 job openings, of those about 3,000 are in the Healthcare Practitioners and Technical category. Total job openings are down about 11% from this time last year, according to Job Service North Dakota.

