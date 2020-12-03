Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just hours into his first day of life, six pound, thirteen ounce Thomson John would not only be isolated from his mom, Brittany King, due to a positive COVID-19 test, but his dad and sister were also positive. The circumstances left the child’s grandparents to step in for his first weeks in the world.

“The thought of having to leave the hospital without your wife after having a baby, to me, there’s no worse situation,” Jenna Smaby, friend of the King family said.

Smaby says less than 24 hours after giving birth on Nov. 23, Brittany’s covid symptoms started taking over her body.

“Then it kind of just started to progress pretty rapidly where they had to actually move her to intensive care and then it just spiraled down where they ended up putting her on a ventilator,” Smaby said.

The good news, Brittany has since come off the ventilator.

“Her oxygen levels have increased, she wants to get up and move around and have some water. It’s trending in a good, hopeful direction,” Smaby said.

However, Brittany does still have a long road ahead.

“This year for that family has just been one major even after another,” Smaby said. She says Brittany was hospitalized for over a month back in September due to possible complications with her pregnancy.

A trying year for the King family, Smaby says she and her coworkers have organized a gift drive for them ‘to try to bring a little light and happiness through something that’s just so terrible.’

Smaby says they’re asking for toys, clothes, or monetary donations.

“If you’re not in a position to be able to help with a present or gift, just thoughts and prayers and just keeping them in your hearts, I know the family would appreciate that just as much as anything else,” she said.

Smaby says they will be collecting gifts until Dec. 21. She says they are looking for newborn baby boy items (newborn size), 3-year-old girl items (size 4T, going on 5T clothing) and gift cards.

Cory & Brittany’s personal Venmo: Cory-King-51

For a social distanced pick-up, you can text 218-791-1815, or you can mail any items to:

2860 10th Ave N, Suite 200

Grand Forks, ND 58203

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.