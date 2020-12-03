Holiday spending broke records this year despite a pandemic and recession

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Economists say consumers broke national spending records on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Bismarck business owners say in-person shopping beat their expectations.

Americans spent $9 billion on Black Friday and $10.8 billion on Cyber Monday, making it the largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

North Dakota business owners say they’ve been struggling since the pandemic began, so the surge in shoppers gave them a much-needed boost.

Despite an ongoing recession, people were willing to shell out for holiday goodies.

The pandemic has hit small businesses hard.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic things have been touch and go. People are afraid to come out,” said owner of Dakota Nuts and Candy Mike Iken.

The owner of Dakota Nuts and Candy Mike Iken says this year, more than ever, holiday sales are crucial to small business survival.

“If we don’t have good holiday sales, a lot of small businesses, some of us aren’t going to be around next year, just because we can’t afford to be. So, I think it’s critical. I don’t want to be dramatic like it’s life-ending, but it’s pretty tight,” Iken said.

Iken says he was blown away by the support from the community.

“Black Friday this year was busier than last year. We saw a lot of people were wanting to support local, and we saw the tick to where they were coming here. Instead of going to the big box stores, they were coming to see us,” Iken said.

Brooke Leno owns Out of Town boutique and says her sales exceeded expectations, as well.

“I definitely expected it to be slower than last year. And, we didn’t really see that. It was very in line with last year for us on Friday. And then, Saturday we were actually busier than last year,” Leno said.

While business owners across America may have been surprised by the large amount of consumer spending on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, financial analysts say it makes sense.

“Consumer spending still remains strong as we had a good economy going into this recession. It was really a government recession because the government shut down the businesses. It wasn’t that people stopped spending or wanted to stop spending,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Iken and Leno adapted their stores for the pandemic, which they say might have led to the abundant shopping.

Iken took to social media and promoted Dakota Nuts and Candy online this year, while Brooke has been providing in-store pickup and no-contact delivery.

Both Iken and Leno say it’s extremely important for their businesses that sales remain strong for the rest of December. They encourage you to continue shopping local if it’s a possibility.

