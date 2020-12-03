Fighting Hawks hockey to honor Reggie Morelli with helmet sticker

MINOT, N.D. – The Fighting Hawks are honoring Minot’s Reggie Morelli, a University of North Dakota hockey legend, with a helmet sticker this season after he passed away last month at age 84.

The Grand Forks Herald reports that the star between the years of his life represents UND’s first national title in 1959, when he scored the championship-winning overtime goal against Michigan State and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Fighting Hawks opened the season with 2-0 victory over Miami (OH).

