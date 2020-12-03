Advertisement

Downtown Minot tree lighting goes virtual

Minot tree lighting
Minot tree lighting(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot residents may have noticed the Christmas tree downtown has been set up and is lit.

Due to COVID-19 the Minot Downtown Business & Professional Association decided not to host an in-person ceremony this year, but you can still experience the Christmas cheer online.

The association hosted and posted a virtual online tree lighting ceremony in a half-hour long video available on its Facebook page.

The video highlights local attractions, includes messages from City of Minot and Minot Air Force Base officials, and performances from students at Minot State University.

Representative Josh Wolsky said they want to encourage people to continue to visit downtown without gathering in large crowds.

“This year was a difficult decision that needed to be made. If we advertised the date of a tree lighting, we presumed people would want to come and be a part of the process and that just wasn’t a responsible choice,” said Wolsky.

The association has also planned social distanced activities for the community including a Holiday Selfie Scavenger Hunt, and a holiday window display contest set to begin, Friday Dec,11.

Watch the tree lighting video here.

Photo courtesy: Downtown Minot

