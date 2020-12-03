Advertisement

Dickens Village Festival is canceled this year

Dickens Village Festival
Dickens Village Festival(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Dickens Village Festival in Garrison, North Dakota,  has been canceled due to increased COVID case numbers and restrictions.

Typically, the festival features live entertainment, street food vendors, double decker bus rides and much more.

Because of COVID-19 they aren’t able to do that this year.

Instead the town is presenting a virtual trip down memory lane with 16 Days of Dickens Giveaways on their Facebook page.

“Each day we have a post that reminisces about one activity and we ask our guest to comment what their favorite activity is, or their favorite tradition at the festival, for a chance to win a prize from London,” said Garrison Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Director McKaila Behles.

Behles said they are hoping for a brighter 2021.

You can find more information about the giveaway on their Facebook page Dickens Village Festival.

