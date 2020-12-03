Advertisement

Des Lacs-Burlington’s Ava Wille signs with Valley City State volleyball

Ava Wille
Ava Wille(Brigitte Greywater)
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES LACS, N.D. – Des Lacs-Burlington’s Ava Wille signed with Valley City State volleyball, after capping off a Lakers career that included all-district and all-region honors in 2020 with 348 digs and 5.19 digs per set.

Wille also notched her 1,000th career dig this season.

Wille helped lead the Lakers to a Region 6 Championship appearance this fall.

