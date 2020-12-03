Advertisement

Deadline is coming soon for farm relief

By Hayley Boland
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the deadline to apply for COVID-19 relief is fast approaching.

The deadline for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, or CFAP 2,  is Dec.. 11.

It provides direct relief to producers facing market disruptions and associated costs due to the pandemic. There are several categories for relief, making most farmers and ranchers eligible for the program.

You can find information on how to apply at farmers.gov/cfap.

