COVID numbers decrease at Trinity Homes in Minot

Trinity Homes long-term care facility
Trinity Homes long-term care facility(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Homes long-term care facility has been on the downward trend for COVID cases since its outbreaks at the beginning of November.

One of the largest spikes in cases was 72 residents and 90 staff members active with the virus, and that was in November.

As of Dec. 3, the past four testing events have resulted in only a few cases.

Testing on Nov. 24 revealed one positive case, an employee.

The most recent testing on Nov. 30 resulted in one positive case, a resident.

As of Nov. 30, Trinity Homes has seven active residents and seven active staff members positive with the virus.

They have testing events scheduled for Dec. 3, 7, 10, 14, and 20.

