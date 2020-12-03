Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths
Jonathan Affolter
19-year-old cited for admitting to drinking 18 beers before crash
Denae Tormaschy and Mathew Lenoir
Dickinson porch pirates used their children to steal packages
Brittany King with her newborn baby boy
Hours after giving birth, GF mom tests positive for COVID, placed on ventilator
police
North Dakota Highway Patrol involved in multi-state chase

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden introduces the leaders of his economic recovery team, but millions of...
Next for Biden: Naming a health care team as pandemic rages
In his first and only campaign so far, Kelly defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally...
Mark Kelly sworn in as Democratic senator of Arizona
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
Rittenhouse has preliminary hearing on Wisconsin charges
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine
Paul Morse absolutely adores art, especially spray paint, and this holiday season, he’s hoping...
Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch