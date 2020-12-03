Buy a Tree, Change a Life locally and globally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MINOT, N.D. – The holiday season is known to be a time to give back to those who are less fortunate. A local church in Minot is doing just that this holiday season with a project called Buy a Tree, Change a Life.

Through the project, 100% of proceeds from selling Christmas trees goes to children globally and locally.

Buy a Tree, Change a Life has been a part of the Magic City community for more than five years. Each year, the proceeds go to those who need it most.

“We give all the money away. We don’t keep any of it at the church. We help support people for care and learning which is primarily in Cambodia and South East Asia. and then we support Project Ignite Light, which is here in North Dakota,” said Pastor Travis Hovde, event organizer.

Project Ignite Light helps children with the transition out of abusive homes into safe environments by making a backpack full of items that children may need like clothes and books. In Minot, they partner with churches and foster care parents.

“We work through churches and with foster families directly now, where we receive phone calls of families in need and then we just make sure we get the back packs to them,” said Project Ignite Light founder Pebbles Thompson.

Thompson explained that each backpack costs around $50 to make. Having the community donate money to them through Buy a Tree, Change a Life, is a miracle.

“They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we want to help’. It was just a huge relief to us knowing that we had support coming right from the Minot area for those kids within their own community,” said Pebbles.

Customers saying, they feel better knowing their money is going somewhere good.

“It’s our children. Its helping children locally right here in North Dakota. Its helping people globally, it’s something that is so great to be a part of,” said Christina Broks, a customer and volunteer.

It’s a win-win, you get a Christmas tree and the chance to save children.

“It’s a neat thing to be able to sit there and look at your Christmas tree in your home and know that’s its more than a Christmas tree, it’s doing something that makes a difference,” said Hovde.

Giving a whole new meaning to the spirit of the season.

Hovde said that some customers pay above the price of the tree knowing that their money is going to help kids around the globe, going above and beyond.

You can learn more about the program on the Eagle Wings Community Fellowship Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.