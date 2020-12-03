Advertisement

Bismarck police investigate report of shots fired Wednesday

By Julie Martin
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is investigating shots fired in the 400 block of South 16th Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a resident reported that there was a bullet hole in a window of their home.

While investigating, officers found a bullet inside a home and numerous shell casings in the street.

There were no reported injuries and the case remains under investigation by police.

