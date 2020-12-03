Bismarck mom creates map and Facebook page to share Christmas light displays

BISMARCK, N.D. - Google maps will take you to just about any location in the world.

Now, there’s a Google map that will direct Christmas light gazers to most of the holiday decoration spots in Bismarck and Mandan.

Bismarck mom Sheena Klaudt created the map and the Facebook page “I love Christmas Lights – Bismarck Mandan” to share with her friends and family eight years ago. She has developed quite a following.

This time of year, as the sun goes down and the lights come up, you’ll find the Klaudt family driving around town looking at Christmas lights.

“It’s such a magical time of year,” said Klaudt. “My kids love it.”

Mom loves it too.

“I love Christmas,” she said.

Klaudt is the creator of this map.

“I started it in 2012,” Klaudt recalled.

Here, she keeps track of the brightest Christmas light displays in the area. She first started it for herself and for her family and friends.

“I just thought, I’m going to start a map so I could remember from year to year,” Klaudt explained.

Now, eight years later, her map and Facebook page have become a holiday tradition for thousands.

“There are now over 4,000 people in the group. The more the merrier: The more we have on the map, the more we can see everyone’s awesome job of decorating,” she said.

For Klaudt, it’s about sharing the magic of the holidays with her three kids. The oldest has become a big help in keeping the map up to date.

“My middle schooler likes to sit in the front with a notebook and write down new ones to add to the map,” she said.

Looking at lights with her kids also brings back memories of her own childhood.

Klaudt said, “I remember my mom always driving us around and we would hit this corner of town one night, another night a different part of town. So many memories.”

Memories and traditions that brighten up the holidays for her family and for thousands of other peoples he may never even meet.

Klaudt is constantly updating the map and adding new displays. If you have one to add, send her a message on her Facebook Page – just search “I love Christmas Lights – Bismarck Mandan” on Facebook. The group is public and open for anyone to join.

Just this week, someone from the Fargo area reached out to her, for help creating a similar map for Fargo-Moorhead.

