Wednesday: 9.2% daily rate; 5,709 tests, 486 positive, 12 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 9.2%* Wednesday. There are 301 currently hospitalized (-18 change) with 44 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,709 tests, 486 were positive. There were 12 new deaths (966 total). 5,236 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 8.5%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,709 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,153,230 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

486 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

80,135 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,236 - Total Active Cases

-450 Individuals from Yesterday

918 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (788 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

73,933 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

301 – Currently Hospitalized

-18 - Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (966 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Grant County.

Man in his 90s from Griggs County.

Woman in her 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 50s from Ransom County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County - 5

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County - 1

· Burleigh County - 112

· Cass County - 92

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County - 1

· Dunn County - 4

· Eddy County – 3

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 18

· Grant County – 1

· Hettinger County - 1

· Kidder County - 2

· LaMoure County – 5

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 5

· McIntosh County - 3

· McKenzie County - 7

· McLean County – 11

· Mercer County - 8

· Morton County – 24

· Mountrail County – 1

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County - 4

· Ramsey County – 4

· Ransom County - 1

· Renville County - 2

· Richland County - 10

· Rolette County – 4

· Sargent County - 2

· Sioux County - 10

· Stark County – 18

· Steele County - 2

· Stutsman County – 13

· Towner County - 1

· Traill County - 2

· Walsh County - 15

· Ward County – 64

· Williams County – 19

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH.

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.