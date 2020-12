MINOT, N.D. – The Ward County Commissioners named their new chair and vice chair for the coming year.

John Fjeldahl was reelected as chair, and has served as a member of the board since 2006.

He has served as chair twice before.

Jim Rostad was elected vice chair and has served as a member of the board since 2016.

