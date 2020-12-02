Advertisement

‘Too soon to tell’ if state mandates are reducing COVID-19 exposure

COVID-19 Masks
COVID-19 Masks(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 active case count and positivity rate in North Dakota has been either trending down or remaining quite stable for the past two weeks.

Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., executive orders requiring capacity limits and mask wearing in public spaces has also been in place for about two weeks, but are the lower case numbers and the governor’s statewide mandates linked?

“I think it’s too soon to tell if it’s the mask mandate in and of itself or if it was some of the other mitigation efforts that were put into place. Ya know, those all probably are playing a factor into all of this,” said NDDoH Division of Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger.

Kirby Kruger added that a decline in testing during the week of the Thanksgiving holiday also could have resulted in fewer cases.

