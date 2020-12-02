North Dakota DOT adds blue lights to snow fleet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation added blue flashing lights to more than 350 trucks around the state.

“We had a test project the first couple of years. So we did have some out there with blue lights prior to this, “said Brad Darr, State maintenance engineer for the Department of transportation.

Three hundred fifty-five snow plows, 32 tow plows and approximately 14 other multi-use plows will be equipped with the new lights for the upcoming winter season.

“The law allows us (Department of Transportation) to use what lights we deem necessary for safety,” said Darr.

Darr said he thinks the blue lights deter motorists and urge them to slow down as they would around law enforcement.

He said the department is focused on the snow equipment first before adding the blue lights to other vehicles.

The lights costed approximately $90,000.

