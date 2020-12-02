New legislators will face a difficult session amidst the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are getting together ahead of the legislative session in January. New legislators met for what is expected to be a stressful session.

About 10 new legislators showed up to the State Capitol for the first time Tuesday, Dec. 1. What’s usually three days full of learning and simply picking out where they’ll sit, became much more complicated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newly-elected and re-elected legislators were sworn in Tuesday. This year, freshman legislators described their first day on the job like this: “Anxious and excited,” said Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck.

Nehring lost his running mate David Andahl to COVID-19 in October, making the seriousness of the virus even more noticeable for many lawmakers.

“I think he would’ve done a great job as a legislator, but that doesn’t deter from the fact that I’m here and he’s not and I’ve got some work to do,” said Rep. Nehring.

What could continue to be a contentious issue throughout session is discussions over COVID-19 safety rules, like mask requirements, which has already erupted debate in the House.

“Our people want to see our faces. They don’t want to see a bunch of masked people running around here, they want to see our emotions,” said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

Other lawmakers claim they should be free to decide whether or not to wear their masks.

“If somebody wants to wear a mask, more power to them. If someone doesn’t want to wear a mask, I also respect that as well. As you can see I’m not wearing one,” said Rep. Cole Christensen, R-Rogers.

New legislator Cole Christenson said he’ll comply with the mask requirements passed so he does not alienate himself from potential relationships with other lawmakers.

The mask debate won’t cover-up some of the other serious issues lawmakers will have to deal with this session, like the budget shortfall created by COVID-19.

The organizational session ends Thursday evening with the permanent rules on masks being voted on Thursday morning.

