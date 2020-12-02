NDSU traces COVID-19 through wastewater

FARGO, N.D. – As North Dakota continues to fight off rising COVID-19 cases across the state, students at North Dakota State University are studying a new way to track it.

While hospitals and clinical numbers continue to come in, microbiology students have found a new way to track the virus and increase the number of those involved.

For the three-man team of microbiologists, the key to tracking accurate COVID levels in a community isn’t through a hospital, but through waste water.

“One of the first steps when we receive the samples is putting them in an oven so that’s sort of how we inactivate the virus,” said North Dakota State University Senior Garrett Levin.

North Dakota State seniors Carlee Schroeter and Garett Levin trace COVID samples from more than 20 cities and communities around the state.

“We give them a certain code so we know where it’s from so we can then in the future see if there’s any different distinctions or relationships to see,” said Schroeter.

According to department head John McEvoy, tracing COVID through wastewater allows them include those who may be asymptomatic or a positive case that hasn’t been tested or officially counted.

“This respiratory virus is actually shed in stool samples from people who are infected. When we look at wastewater we can actually find the virus and the level in wastewater is really related to the level in the community,” said McEvoy.

The city of Minot recently joined the study and is now collecting samples from two of the city’s water lift stations and working to include the third.

“That’ll cover about 98% of the population of Minot, those three lift stations, all of our sewage goes through one of those three lift stations,” said Minot Public Works Director Dan Jonasson.

As for now these students said they’re grateful to be able to provide an important service to communities.

“It’s fulfilling on that end, just feeling like I’m giving back to the community and it’s been fun to see through science what I can do,” said Levin.

Making an impact, one sample at a time.

The project is being done in partnership with the state Department of Environmental Quality and McEvoy said they will continue to test samples to help inform decision makers for as long as they are needed.

